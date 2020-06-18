Senior Diplomats of Russia, UK Discuss Bilateral Relations, International Agenda - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russia's First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and UK's Minister for European Neighbourhood & the Americas Wendy Morton held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties and matters related to the international agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties discussed the current situation in the Russian-UK relations. They confirmed their understanding that the maintenance of the regular dialogue, aimed at searching for the solution of existing problems, is needed," the ministry said on late Wednesday in a statement.

The diplomats have also discussed the international agenda, including the situation around the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The parties touched upon some other urgent issues of the international agenda, particularly, the situation in Ukraine, several aspects related to human rights and the fight against the global climate change," the statement added.

The Russian-UK relations have significantly deteriorated within the past several years over a number of crises in bilateral relations, caused by the conflict in Ukraine and the chemical incident in the UK city of Salisbury among others.