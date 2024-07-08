- Home
- World
- News
- Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the “Imagine Monet” area within the Jeddah Season ..
Senior Diplomats Pay A Get-acquainted Visit To The “Imagine Monet” Area Within The Jeddah Season 2024
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 06:55 PM
A group of accredited consuls based in Jeddah paid a visit on Monday to the "Imagine Monet" area, a highlight of the 2024 Jeddah Season held under the slogan "Anew"
Jeddah., (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A group of accredited consuls based in Jeddah paid a visit on Monday to the "Imagine Monet" area, a highlight of the 2024 Jeddah Season held under the slogan "Anew."
During the visit, the senior diplomats accredited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia viewed the interactive exhibition, which features the largest display of 200 of Claude Monet's most famous paintings.
They enjoyed a unique artistic experience that combines the authenticity of art with the advancements of modern technology. The show creates an atmosphere reminiscent of Monet’s paintings, beginning with his renowned work "Impression, The Sunrise" (1872) and concluding with the "Water Lilies" series (1914-1926).
The distinguished guests toured the exhibition, which represents a journey through time exploring Monet’s genius and his deep understanding of light and color.
The exhibition offers an authentic experience for art enthusiasts. The visitors were particularly impressed by the exhibition's discovery room, designed to illustrate an educational journey.
This room showcases the paintings before entering the immersive space and provides a 360-degree view of the artworks, enhanced by an innovative audio-visual experience using "Image Totale" technology. In remarks following the visit, the consuls praised the cultural, tourism, and entertainment events and activities of the 2024 Jeddah Season. They expressed their admiration for the "Imagine Monet" exhibition, highlighting the modern, innovative display designs and technologies used in the show.
Recent Stories
FESCO issues shutdown program
LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL
KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan
Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car accident in Chitral
Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to foster trade relations
Billions to be spent on 5 roads, sports facilities in Khanewal
Housing Minister discusses enhancing cooperation opportunities with Chinese Amba ..
Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity
Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan2 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister discusses enhancing cooperation opportunities with Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdo ..2 minutes ago
-
Arab League Secretary General to take part in 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum1 hour ago
-
Saudi Health Council streamlines medical coding and classification for improved healthcare and insur ..1 hour ago
-
132 stations to serve visitors, residents across six routes of Madinah buses project in Muharram1 hour ago
-
Korean Team T1 wins League of Legends within Esports WC1 hour ago
-
Countdown begins for launch of Türkiye’s 1st homegrown communications satellite1 hour ago
-
KAUST invests in AI research in the Kingdom in collaboration with Google1 hour ago
-
Türkiye’s economic policies to bring foreign investments back: US economist2 hours ago
-
China battles to plug 741-foot breach in dam at its 2nd-biggest freshwater lake2 hours ago
-
India's Modi lands in Russia for first visit since Ukraine offensive2 hours ago
-
Philippines and Japan sign key defence pact2 hours ago