Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the “Imagine Monet” area within the Jeddah Season 2024

Jeddah., (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A group of accredited consuls based in Jeddah paid a visit on Monday to the "Imagine Monet" area, a highlight of the 2024 Jeddah Season held under the slogan "Anew."

During the visit, the senior diplomats accredited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia viewed the interactive exhibition, which features the largest display of 200 of Claude Monet's most famous paintings.

They enjoyed a unique artistic experience that combines the authenticity of art with the advancements of modern technology. The show creates an atmosphere reminiscent of Monet’s paintings, beginning with his renowned work "Impression, The Sunrise" (1872) and concluding with the "Water Lilies" series (1914-1926).

The distinguished guests toured the exhibition, which represents a journey through time exploring Monet’s genius and his deep understanding of light and color.

The exhibition offers an authentic experience for art enthusiasts. The visitors were particularly impressed by the exhibition's discovery room, designed to illustrate an educational journey.

This room showcases the paintings before entering the immersive space and provides a 360-degree view of the artworks, enhanced by an innovative audio-visual experience using "Image Totale" technology. In remarks following the visit, the consuls praised the cultural, tourism, and entertainment events and activities of the 2024 Jeddah Season. They expressed their admiration for the "Imagine Monet" exhibition, highlighting the modern, innovative display designs and technologies used in the show.