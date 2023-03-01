UrduPoint.com

Senior DOJ Official Says China Boosting Spying On Americans

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) China is expanding its "aggressive" operations to spy on Americans, US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, who heads the National Security Division at the Department of Justice, said on Tuesday.

"At this moment, China is ramping up its aggressive efforts to spy on Americans. It would be a grievous mistake to blind ourselves to that threat by allowing this critical authority to expire," Olsen said in a speech at the Brookings Institution. "Today we are focused on serious threats such as the Chinese government's efforts to spy on us and steal our technology.

"

The Biden administration needs Congress to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) before the end of this year in order to maintain the legal authority it needs to counter this national security challenge, Olsen said.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan sent a letter to Congress requesting that FISA Section 702 be renewed before it expires at the end of this year. The act allows for warrantless surveillance of foreigners, including when they interact with Americans.

