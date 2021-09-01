Senior Dutch Diplomat Talks to Taliban About Kabul Airport Reopening

The Dutch foreign ministry's director general for political affairs, Thijs van der Plas, and Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) political deputy chief Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai met in Qatar on Wednesday for talks on evacuations and humanitarian aid, a Taliban spokesperson said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Dutch foreign ministry's director general for political affairs, Thijs van der Plas, and Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) political deputy chief Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai met in Qatar on Wednesday for talks on evacuations and humanitarian aid, a Taliban spokesperson said.

"They discussed the current situation in Afghanistan for Afghans and foreign travelers, keeping the airport open, bilateral relations and other political issues," Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha, tweeted.

The Taliban official called for humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan and assured the Dutch diplomat that the militant group would fully cooperate with donors.

Van der Plas came to Doha together with Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag, who spoke to her Qatari counterpart about the need to reopen the Kabul airport to resume evacuations. She said that the Dutch embassy in Afghanistan would be temporarily moved to Doha from Kabul.