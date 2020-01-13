Senior Egyptian Lawmaker Hopes Russia to Settle Libya Issue, Decrease Turkish Interference

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Secretary of Egypt's Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Tariq al-Khouly on Monday expressed hope in an interview with Sputnik that Russia's mediation between Libya's warring parties might lead to successful political settlement as well as a decrease in Ankara's interference in the North African nation.

Earlier in the day, Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the forces in eastern Libya, arrived in Moscow to hold talks on the Libyan crisis under the auspices of Russian and Turkish authorities. Russian diplomat Lev Dengov told Sputnik that the two leaders might enact an official ceasefire. Egypt has already expressed its support for the possible deal.

"The Russian move [to mediate talks] is definitely a good step, and I hope that it will lead to success not only on the path toward a political solution, but also in the direction of restructuring the internal conditions in accordance with the Skhirat Agreement [to form a unity government]," al-Khouly said.

He added that Moscow's efforts could "rearrange the internal situation and return all parties to the negotiating table again."

"The Russian side should also play an effective role to prevent the Turkish side from continuing to violate international law in Libya and not resort to an illegal paper signed between [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Sarraj," al-Khouly said, referring to the two agreements signed on November 27 on security cooperation and maritime areas.

A day prior, Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire in the country, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile as the sides have accused each other of violating it.

On December 17, 2015, the Libyan Political Agreement on the settlement of the internal conflict was signed in Morocco's Skhirat, under the auspices of the United Nations. The main point of the document, which took 14 months to coordinate, dealt with the formation of an interim Government of National Accord, which would operate during a transitional two-year period. New parliamentary elections were also promised in the agreement, but they never came to pass.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power: an elected parliament in the country's east, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.