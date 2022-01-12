(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino has discusses with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Russia's proposals on security guarantees at a meeting in Brussels, the EEAS said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino has discusses with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Russia's proposals on security guarantees at a meeting in Brussels, the EEAS said on Wednesday.

"They discussed the bilateral and multilateral diplomatic engagements following the proposals presented by the Russian Federation on the security arrangements in Europe," the EEAS said in a statement.

The sides also touched upon "Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine and related diplomatic efforts," the statement read.