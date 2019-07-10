Senior French Diplomat to Meet Iranian Security Chief for Nuclear Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Senior French diplomat Emmanuel Bonne is expected to meet with Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran's National Security Council, on Wednesday in a bid to head off a nuclear crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser was sent to Tehran on Tuesday for two days of talks with Iranian leaders after the Islamic Republic was confirmed to have broken the 2015 deal.

The IAEA nuclear watchdog announced Monday that Iran had enriched uranium above the agreed 3.67 percent purity limit set in the landmark agreement with six world powers.

Iran promised to ramp up uranium enrichment even further unless European signatories to the deal shield it from crippling US sanctions on its energy and banking sectors.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have repeatedly condemned Iran for being in breach of its obligations. But, separately, Macron said in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, over the weekend that he would take steps to restart the nuclear talks by July 15.