UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior French, South Korean Officials Discuss Pyongyang's Nuclear Program - Paris

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Senior French, South Korean Officials Discuss Pyongyang's Nuclear Program - Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) French General Director for Political Affairs and Security Philippe Errera met on Wednesday with Seoul's nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon for talks on North Korea's nuclear activities, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"During this meeting, Mr. Errera recalled France's concerns regarding the continuation of North Korean nuclear and ballistic programs and reaffirmed his support for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and dialogue between North Korea and the United States," the statement read.

The official reiterated France's commitment to reach "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea" in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions, according to the statement.

The officials discussed joint efforts to fully implement international sanctions against Pyongyang, also backed by the United Nations.

A set of sanctions against North Korea adopted by the UN Security Council includes a ban on purchase of North Korea's coal and iron, prohibition of exports of luxury products, and a total embargo on arms trade with the nation.

According to the ministry, Paris and Seoul hold regular consultations on how to advance the full-scale implementation of sanctions against North Korea, given the latter's attempts to bypass it.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Nuclear France Paris Pyongyang Seoul United States North Korea

Recent Stories

No gas shortage will be there in Pakistan, says Na ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

26 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

31 minutes ago

Saqib Club Wins Inter Club Volleyball Championship ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.