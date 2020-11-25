MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) French General Director for Political Affairs and Security Philippe Errera met on Wednesday with Seoul's nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon for talks on North Korea's nuclear activities, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"During this meeting, Mr. Errera recalled France's concerns regarding the continuation of North Korean nuclear and ballistic programs and reaffirmed his support for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and dialogue between North Korea and the United States," the statement read.

The official reiterated France's commitment to reach "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea" in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions, according to the statement.

The officials discussed joint efforts to fully implement international sanctions against Pyongyang, also backed by the United Nations.

A set of sanctions against North Korea adopted by the UN Security Council includes a ban on purchase of North Korea's coal and iron, prohibition of exports of luxury products, and a total embargo on arms trade with the nation.

According to the ministry, Paris and Seoul hold regular consultations on how to advance the full-scale implementation of sanctions against North Korea, given the latter's attempts to bypass it.