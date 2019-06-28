Senior Georgian Diplomat Rejects Idea of Giving Legal Security Guarantees to Russians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Georgia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili said Russians in the country already had security guarantees but rejected as "abnormal" the idea of making them legally binding

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian airlines last Friday to stop selling tickets to Georgia to Russians over security concerns after days of protests in Tbilisi over a Russian lawmaker's appearance in the Georgian parliament.

Asked by Sputnik if Georgia would pledge security guarantees to Russians, Khvtisiashvili said Georgian authorities "already guarantee them" but argued the suggestion of legal guarantees was "abnormal.

"Look at the statistics. There have been no incidents either in the past five years or recently. Go ask Russian tourists," the minister added.

Thousands protested for several days against Russians participating in an Orthodox assembly in the local legislature. A raving mob stormed the parliament, prompting riot police to step in. Over 300 people were arrested and 240 wounded in clashes.