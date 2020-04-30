UrduPoint.com
Senior German Academic Slams Idea Of Stopping COVID-19 With Herd Immunity

Thu 30th April 2020

Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, on Thursday criticized the idea of stopping the COVID-19 pandemic by reaching herd immunity as naive

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, on Thursday criticized the idea of stopping the COVID-19 pandemic by reaching herd immunity as naive.

Herd Immunity means that a significant portion of a population has recovered from a viral disease with immunity which makes it harder for a virus to spread.

"Herd immunity means that 60-70 percent of a population is infected. We cannot imagine such a scenario because very, very many people will die. There has been modeling, which is still relevant, [showing] that if you allow the virus to go through a population without restrictive measures there will be a large number of deaths.

We want to prevent that," Wieler said, adding that Germany's strategy is to suppress the spread of the virus until a vaccine is developed.

According to him, the pandemic will last until there is a vaccine, a more effective medicine for the infected or a better measure than physical distancing.

Germany has confirmed 157,641 COVID-19 cases with the death toll at 6,115.

