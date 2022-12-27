UrduPoint.com

Senior German Lawmaker Criticizes Scholz For Denying Tanks To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Senior German Lawmaker Criticizes Scholz for Denying Tanks to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The head of the German parliament's defense committee has criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for refusing to give Ukraine tanks to avoid being dragged into a war with Russia.

"The chancellor's refusal to hand over tanks to Ukraine as it struggles for survival is not only incomprehensible but alarmingly short-sighted," Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said in an interview with German media company RND.

The Free Democrat, who is a staunch supporter of Ukraine in Germany, said she was tired of hearing Scholz argue that Russia would see German tanks in Ukraine as a provocation.

Scholz has repeatedly insisted that Germany is not part of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and that he does not want it to escalate into one between Russia and NATO.

Asked if Ukraine stood a chance of receiving German battle tanks and armored personnel carriers next year, the lawmaker said she and her colleagues in parliament would not stop pressing for deliveries until they happened.

