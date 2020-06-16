UrduPoint.com
Senior German Lawmaker Proposes Sanctions On US Senators Behind Nord Stream 2 Bill

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:03 PM

The chairman of the German parliament's influential energy committee said Tuesday that Europe could impose penalties on US senators pushing for more sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The chairman of the German parliament's influential energy committee said Tuesday that Europe could impose penalties on US senators pushing for more sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Five US senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas, have backed a bill that seeks to expand sanctions on the pipeline that will bring Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

"We should consider response measures, for example penalty tariffs on the American liquefied natural gas imports .

.. We should also think about imposing sanctions on senators who initiate sanctions," Klaus Ernst, a member of the Left party, said, adding sanctions would be a last resort measure.

Ernst called on the Federal government to stand up to US attacks on European sovereignty. He said Germany needed to use its upcoming chairmanship of the EU Council to initiate discussions on how Europe could show the US that it is not its satellite state.

The German Foreign Office has said the US bill interfered with Europe's energy sovereignty.

