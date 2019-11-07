Senior Greek Diplomat to Visit Moscow Next Week for Talks on Deepening Strategic Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will visit Moscow on November 11 for talks on deepening strategic relations and economic cooperation between the two countries, an official from the Greek Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Varvitsiotis is a co-chair of the mixed Russian-Greek commission for economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation. In Moscow, discussions are scheduled with Yevgeny Ditrikh, the Russian co-chair of the commission and transport minister. Varvitsiotis will also have a meeting with Special Representative of the Russian president for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"A week after the meeting of foreign ministers, Nikos Dendias and Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow, Varvitsiotis will have a number of talks with representatives of the Russian government.

The visit will focus on expanding and deepening economic relations after the period of [ties] weakening under the previous government of SYRIZA," the official said.

According to him, the mixed Greek-Russian intergovernmental commission will have a special role in the strategic deepening of bilateral relations. The commission will meet again at the beginning of next year.

In the Russian capital, Varvitsiotis will pay extra attention to attracting Russian investment in Greece, especially in infrastructure, transport and construction sectors, the advancement of trade between the two countries, as well as the development of specific projects for scientific and technical cooperation. In addition, tourism, agriculture and interregional cooperation are on the agenda.