Senior Haiti Official Quits After Accusing Prime Minister of Obstructing Justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The secretary general of Haiti's Council of Ministers stepped down on Wednesday after accusing the prime minister of obstructing justice in the investigation of President Jovenel Moise's murder.

Renald Luberice said in an open letter to the ministers that he could no longer serve under a person "accused of the assassination who does not want to cooperate with justice and is trying, on the contrary, to obstruct it by all means."

Prime Minister Ariel Henry fired Port-au-Prince chief prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude after he asked Henry why he held phone conversations with a fugitive key suspect in Moise's death hours after the president was shot dead at his residence in July. Claude demanded that the judge probing the murder charge the prime minister on Tuesday.