Senior House Democrats Challenge Trump Efforts to Boost S. Korea Payments for US Forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Reports that President Donald Trump is asking South Korea to pay $5 billion yearly to help support US forces there prompted a rebuke from chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday.

"We are concerned by multiple reports that the administration is currently asking South Korea to exponentially increase its annual contribution to roughly $5 billion per year, or more than five times its current contribution," the letter said.

The lawmakers warned that Trump administration's demands for a massive increase in South Korean annual contributions serve as a needless wedge between the US and its Asian allies.

The letter asks both Cabinet secretaries to explain the reason for seeking an increase from $924 million per year from South Korea to roughly $5 billion per year.

Some 28,500 US service members are based in South Korea.