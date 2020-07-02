UrduPoint.com
Senior Indian, Chinese Military Commanders Commit To Deescalation Along LAC - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:14 PM

The latest round of senior-level military discussions between India and China have shown the commitment of both sides to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control, India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The latest round of senior-level military discussions between India and China have shown the commitment of both sides to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control, India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement Thursday.

"The discussions in the latest meeting of the Senior Commanders reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the LAC," Srivastava said in the statement read.

Participants of the meeting reiterated their commitment to the disengagement understanding reached during three previous meetings throughout June.

The dialogues between military leadership is set to continue and take place in coordination with parallel diplomatic discussions within the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

Tensions over border disputes between the Asian giants came to a head on May 31 when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished. That was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.

