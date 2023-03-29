Senior Iran, Russia, Syria, Turkey Diplomats to Meet in Moscow Next Week- Iranian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey will hold a meeting in Moscow next week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"We talked with my colleague Mr. Lavrov (about the quadrilateral ministerial meeting).

Just here (in Moscow) next week, this quadrilateral meeting will take place at the level of deputy ministers. And the main goal of this meeting is, of course, the rapprochement of Turkey's and Syria's views," Amirabdollahian told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Both Tehran and Moscow will also make efforts to bring these views closer together, the minister added.