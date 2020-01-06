UrduPoint.com
Senior Iranian Aide Threatens US With 'Another Vietnam' In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:38 PM

Senior Iranian Aide Threatens US With 'Another Vietnam' in Middle East

The United States may see itself mired in Middle Eastern conflicts like it once did in Vietnam if it does not pull out its troops, a senior adviser to the Iranian spiritual leader said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The United States may see itself mired in middle Eastern conflicts like it once did in Vietnam if it does not pull out its troops, a senior adviser to the Iranian spiritual leader said Monday.

The two countries have traded threats of military action since last week, after a US drone strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was in charge of Iran's Middle East operations.

"US and its allies should know that if they keep going, Islamic Republic of Iran will turn West Asia [Middle East] into another Vietnam for them," Ali Akbar Velayati was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency, Mehr.

The US spent decades fighting the Vietnam war, which started as a proxy war in the mid-1950s before US troops were deployed in the early 1960s to square off with Soviet-backed Vietnamese forces. The US suffered 47,000 combat deaths.

