Senior Iranian Commander Warns US Against Aggression Against Tehran

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Senior Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid addressed Washington on Sunday amid escalating tensions between the two states, stressing that Iran will defend its interests against any aggression.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is in a strategic confrontation to protect its stability and existence as well as the status of its regional power against the US-Zionist regime-Saudis coalition ... The US government should act responsibly and avoid wrong behavior in the region to protect the US forces' lives and avoid endangering them ... We have not been and are not after war but will powerfully defend the interests of the noble Iranian nation against any threat and aggression," Rashid said as quoted by the Fars news Agency.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been increasing after Iran on Thursday downed a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran claimed the drone was shot over Iranian airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace.

US President Donald Trump first said the United States was "cocked and loaded" to strike Iran in retaliation for downing the US surveillance drone but then called off the attack because he decided it would be a disproportionate response. On Saturday, Trump said that new "major" sanctions would be imposed on Iran on Monday.

