Senior Iranian Diplomat Denies Tehran Sent Military Advisers to Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Ali Asghar Khaji, political aide to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, denied that Iran had military advisers in Yemen, in a comment to Sputnik.

"We have no advisory presence there. We do have advisers in Syria, which we have acknowledged, but not in Yemen.

Yemen does not need our advisory presence," he said.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have repeatedly accused Iran of backing Houthi rebels in Yemen. The monarchy hosted several summits in Mecca last month in an effort to build a regional alliance against Iran at a time when tensions are running high between Tehran and Washington.