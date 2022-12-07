Senior Iranian Lawmaker Accuses Saudi Arabia of Funding Groups Involved in Unrest in Iran

For many years, Saudi Arabia has financed extremist and opposition groups operating in Iran that are actively involved in the latest unrest in the Islamic Republic, Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) For many years, Saudi Arabia has financed extremist and opposition groups operating in Iran that are actively involved in the latest unrest in the Islamic Republic, Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik.

"We have evidence that Saudi Arabia provides financial assistance to this (Iran International) and other agencies and tv channels, anti-Iranian opposition groups operating abroad, as well as separatist groups that are based in Iraqi Kurdistan. We have evidence that Saudi Arabia has helped and financed their activities in recent years, it continues to do so until now," Jalalzadeh said.