Senior Iranian Lawmaker Says Unaware of Abolition of Morality Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik that at the moment he did not have information about the abolition of the morality police in Iran.

Agence France-Presse, citing the Iranian prosecutor general, reported on Sunday that the Iranian authorities had abolished the morality police amid a wave of protests that swept across the country after the death of a young Iranian woman.

"The morality police was a method of law enforcement that could be modified and improved. Like you, I have no hard evidence that the morality police were disbanded. They may have suspended their activities for a while. I have seen that in some media the prosecutor of our country had been quoted that the morality police had been disbanded, but I still have no information on this matter," Jalalzadeh said.