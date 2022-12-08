Senior Iranian Official Accuses US of 'Dreaming' of Ruining Iran From Inside

One of the strategic goals of the United States is to cause Iran's collapse from the inside, Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) One of the strategic goals of the United States is to cause Iran's collapse from the inside, Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The US has realized that it cannot defeat Iran militarily. Year after year, the US has been dreaming of ruining Iran from the inside with protests against the government, among other things. A media war has been waged against us as well. But it is also doomed to failure," Jalalzadeh said.

Referring to the ongoing protests in Iran, the lawmaker noted that a "color revolution," which the US was hoping for, tended to take place only in states where the government was losing its connection with the population, which was not the case in Iran.

"Everything is all right with the government and people of our country," Jalalzadeh added.

The current protests in Iran were sparked by the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who was detained for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. The situation escalated into calls to overthrow Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution.

Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian police have arrested a number of people thought to have been recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia to drive the public unrest.