Senior Iranian Official Says UAE Made 'Strategic Mistake' By Reaching Deal With Israel

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:42 PM

Senior Iranian Official Says UAE Made 'Strategic Mistake' by Reaching Deal With Israel

A senior adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker in charge of international affairs said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates had made a "strategic mistake" by agreeing to normalize relations with Israel and turning away from Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) A senior adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker in charge of international affairs said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates had made a "strategic mistake" by agreeing to normalize relations with Israel and turning away from Palestine.

"UAE's new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn't maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists' crimes. Abu Dhabi behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, #UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire," Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE agreed on Thursday to the full normalization of relations between the two Middle Eastern states.

Both countries will exchange embassies and ambassadors. They are expected to sign a package of bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, and "other areas of mutual benefit." In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories.

