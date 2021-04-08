UrduPoint.com
Senior Iranian Official Says Vienna Nuclear Talks Far From Conclusion But Notes Progress

Thu 08th April 2021

The Vienna-hosted talks on the Iranian nuclear deal are far from conclusion but are successful for now, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Press TV broadcaster on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Vienna-hosted talks on the Iranian nuclear deal are far from conclusion but are successful for now, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Press tv broadcaster on Thursday.

The in-person talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) kicked off in the Austrian capital earlier this week in a latest bid to revive the crumbling agreement. Moscow called the first meeting on Tuesday successful, while Washington considered it a welcome and constructive step towards restoring mutual compliance with the nuclear deal.

"The talks on the JCPOA in Vienna are still far from conclusion but are progressing well," Araghchi said, reiterating once again the need to lift US sanctions against Tehran to restore the full compliance with the deal.

The next meeting of senior officials from China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States in Vienna is expected to take place on Friday.

