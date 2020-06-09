UrduPoint.com
Senior Iranian Official Slams Europe For Failing To Stand Up To US Over Nuclear Deal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:49 PM

A senior adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker in charge of international affairs criticized Europe on Tuesday for failing to shield his country from US sanctions in return for Iran staying in the nuclear pact, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A senior adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker in charge of international affairs criticized Europe on Tuesday for failing to shield his country from US sanctions in return for Iran staying in the nuclear pact, media said.

"European countries need to stand against Washington's unilateral and arbitrary decisions," Hossein Amir Abdollahian was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Amir Abdollahian, who spoke with French Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiebaud in Tehran, said that by challenging the United States over the 2015 nuclear deal Europe would safeguard global peace and security.

The US canceled sanctions waivers for European companies involved in Iran's nuclear program in late May, two years after it quit the nuclear pact that saw Iran curb its nuclear research in exchange for sanctions easing. EU signatories vowed to protect Iran from US penalties but Iran argues that not enough has been done.

