Senior Iranian Official Views Rocket Attack On Iraqi Prime Minister As Incitement To Riot

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Sunday that the early morning drone attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is an instigation to rebellion associated with "foreign think tanks."

Early Sunday, a rocket struck the house of the prime minister. An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that Al-Kadhimi was taken to hospital with slight injuries. The prime minister later tweeted that he was fine.

Three of his security guards were wounded, according to Iraqi media.

The attempt upon Al-Kadhimi's life is "a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think tanks, which have brought nothing but insecurity, discord & instability to oppressed Iraqi people through creation & support of terrorist groups & occupation of this country for years," Shamkhani said on Twitter.

Iraqi prime minister has called on everyone for calm and restraint in his Twitter message.

