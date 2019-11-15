Senior IS Commander Al Bara Shishani Detained in Ukraine - Security Service

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on Friday announced the detention of Georgian citizen Al Bara Shishani, a key commander of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), in the Kiev region

"As a result of a joint special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the US Central Intelligence Agency in the Kiev region, one of the key leaders of the Islamic State terrorist organization was detained," the SBU press service said in a statement.

According to the SBU, Shishani, who held the post of deputy military amir in IS since 2013, illegally arrived in Ukraine using a fake passport in 2018 and continued to coordinate the activities of IS forces.