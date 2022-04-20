Senior Islamic State Leader Killed in Chad Basin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) A senior leader of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP, banned in Russia) was killed in an airstrike launched by African allies at jihadist targets in the Chad Basin, Nigerian news website Leadership said on Tuesday, citing a military source.

Ammar Bin-Umar was killed in a coordinated security operation conducted last week by the air forces of Nigeria and Niger, the source told the news outlet.

"Bin-Umar was among the top ISIS Mujahedeens dialogue committee deployed to the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) caliphates in Feb 2022," the source was quoted as saying by Leadership.

ISWAP is active in the Chad Basin where militants are involved in an insurgency against Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. The four allies have formed a multinational joint task force to fight local IS affiliates.