BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) A senior leader of Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) was killed on Thursday in Iraq 's Anbar province, state-backed Iraqi militias said.

"The operation [in Anbar province] led to the liquidation of terrorist Abd as-Salam Hammoud, the so-called custodian of Baghdad in the IS terrorist organization," the Popular Mobilization Forces said in a statement.

The Shiite-dominated militia said that six of Hammoud's bodyguards were captured. One of his associates detonated an explosive belt. The bodies of the killed Islamists are being identified.

Iraq announced the defeat of IS in late 2017, three years after it overran much of the country. Iraqi forces have been battling with the last pockets of IS insurgency hiding in the vast desert of the western Anbar province.