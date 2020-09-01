UrduPoint.com
Senior Italian Diplomat Calls On Minsk To Respect Civil Rights, Democracy In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Emanuela Del Re on Monday urged the Belarusian authorities to respect civil rights and democracy in the country amid the continuing political unrest.

"We cannot ignore the legitimate, peaceful, highly civilized protest that has been calling for democracy for days. It is unacceptable that [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko responds with arrests and repressions. The EU does not recognize election results and together with Italy demands respect for civil rights and a democratic process," Del Re wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in August, European Council President Charles Michel said that the EU would shortly slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it believed were responsible for violence and election fraud.

On Friday, European foreign ministers agreed in principle to impose sanctions on about 20 Belarusian officials.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

