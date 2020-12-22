UrduPoint.com
Senior Italian Senator Urges EU To Boost Counterterrorist Cooperation With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:39 PM

ENOA, Italy, December 22 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - The European Union must recognize the mistakes of its past counterterrorist policies and start cooperating with countries which have more hands-on experience, particularly Russia, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The European Union must recognize the mistakes of its past counterterrorist policies and start cooperating with countries which have more hands-on experience, particularly Russia, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The issue of international terrorism cannot be addressed if the European Union, and the West, in general, do not admit the mistakes of the past and increase collaboration with those who have been fighting terrorism themselves for years, Russia first and foremost," Petrocelli said.

The Italian senator described the European Union's approach to terrorism prevention as "superficial," which stems, among other things, in its connivance when it comes to home-grown terrorists.

"The superficiality with which the EU has supported jihadist groups in Syria and other areas of the [big]� Mediterranean, qualifying them with the nickname of 'moderate rebels,' is an error the effects of which backfire on EU countries, just as [toppled Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi predicted. The main problem is thousands of fighters born in the European Union who went to fight for Daesh [terrorist organization, also known as the Islamic State, banned in Russia] or other terrorist groups and who are now returning home after losing their battle," Petrocelli continued.

Amid the spate of terror attacks across Europe in recent months, including the killing of a French school teacher by a radicalized Muslim teen, the stabbing attack in a church in Nice and the Vienna shooting, the European Union tried to ramp up its counterterrorist cooperation.

On December 9, the bloc unveiled a new Counter-Terrorism Agenda, which entails stepping up the risk assessment, adopting rules to tackle terrorist and extremist content online, strengthening preventive action in prisons, and focusing more closely on rehabilitation and reintegration of formerly radicalized people. Other measures include more effective physical protection of public spaces, systematic checks at borders, better police interaction, a stronger mandate for Europol, and a balanced approach to encrypted information.

"The challenge of terrorism is a global challenge and can be won with greater cooperation with those who, like Russia, have been fighting it for years, eliminating the main element on which terrorism feeds � wars to 'export democracy.' I believe that without this first step other discussions are completely useless," Petrocelli said.

According to Europol's EU Terrorism Situation And Trend Report in 2019, approximately 5,000 individuals from the European Union have travelled to join militia in Iraq and Syria since 2012 and around 30 percent of them returned back home. Among the largest donor state of such fighters were Belgium, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, according to the report. According to the same report's 2020 edition, while "hundreds" of European citizens with links to terrorists continued to remain in the conflict zones, the information available to the EU became "limited and unverifiable" due to Turkey's invasion of and the United States' withdrawal from Syria.

