Senior Japanese, Russian Diplomats To Hold Security Consultations In Tokyo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Senior Japanese, Russian Diplomats to Hold Security Consultations in Tokyo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Japan and Russia will hold 11th bilateral security consultations in Tokyo on Friday at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

The talks will be led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori.

The sides will exchange opinions on issues related to both Japan and Russia's security policies and international and regional security issues.

