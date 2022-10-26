UrduPoint.com

Senior Kherson Region Official Says No Plans To Surrender

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Senior Kherson Region Official Says No Plans to Surrender

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) There is no plan to surrender the Kherson region and Russian troops will continue to defend the territory, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, said on Wednesday.

Authorities of neighboring Donetsk said on Tuesday that Ukraine was accumulating troops near Kherson for an offensive.

"I want to reassure everyone who is worried that the Kherson region will surrender or that Russia will retreat. We once again remind you that Russia does not abandon its own people. Today's Kherson region is synonymous with Russia, and we act as one single state," Stremousov said on Telegram.

All attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack the Kherson region will "result in death," the official said.

Kherson voted in a referendum in September to become part of Russia. Along with Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhizhia, it was incorporated into Russia by law on October 5.

