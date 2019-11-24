Senior Lawmaker Lauds Azerbaijan for Demonstrating Goodwill Toward Russian Language

Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Saturday thanked the Azerbaijani authorities for their positive attitude toward the Russian language

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Saturday thanked the Azerbaijani authorities for their positive attitude toward the Russian language.

Speaking at the 10th Russia - Azerbaijan Interregional Forum, Matviyenko praised the cultural connections between two countries, in particular, the work of Baku Slavic University on research and preservation of the Russian language.

"Within its walls there is an enormous work on studying the Russian language, preserving traditions and spiritual values of the Slavic peoples ... We always highlight and thank Azerbaijan's leadership for such a considerate attitude toward the Russian language," the lawmaker said.

Matviyenko also mentioned other aspects of cultural exchange between Russia and Azerbaijan, including exhibitions, plays, concerts, and movie festivals.