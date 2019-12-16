Senior Lawmaker Says Athletes Caught Using Doping Must Not Become Public Servants

Former athletes that were caught using illegal performance-enhancing substances must not be allowed to become public servants, Mikhail Degtyarev, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower chamber committee on physical culture, sport and youth affairs said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Former athletes that were caught using illegal performance-enhancing substances must not be allowed to become public servants, Mikhail Degtyarev, the chairman of the Russian parliament 's lower chamber committee on physical culture, sport and youth affairs said on Monday.

"I think that deceivers have no place in our society ... but it is especially unacceptable to have doping users in public service," he told journalists, adding that athletes caught using doping must return their prize money awarded by the government for exemplary performance in international athletic competitions.

Last week, the World Anti-Doping Agency's Executive Committee unanimously adopted the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee to suspend Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status without the flag or national anthem. Also, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency was recognized as non-compliant with the global anti-doping code.