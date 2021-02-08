Senior Lebanese Lawmaker 'Optimistic' About Prompt Formation of New Government

Elie Ferzli, the deputy speaker at the Lebanese parliament, told Sputnik that he is optimistic regarding the prospects of a new government to be formed soon

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Elie Ferzli, the deputy speaker at the Lebanese parliament, told Sputnik that he is optimistic regarding the prospects of a new government to be formed soon.

The lawmaker shared his expectations that the crisis that gripped Lebanon would see a change for the better this month and in early March.

"Yes, yes, I am optimistic ... the least complicated problem at the level of the formation of a government is for it to go in the direction of optimism," Ferzli said.

Following the August 4 explosion in Beirut, Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned from office, ushering in a period of a prolonged political crisis as his designated successor, Mustapha Adib, could not form a stable new government. Currently, Saad Hariri, who already has the experience of serving as the head of state, has been tasked with the formation of a new government. So far, no progress has been made due to a deadlock between various factions, leaving the country in political limbo.