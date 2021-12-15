Senior Libyan Lawmaker Calls for Transparency in Timing of General Election

The Libyan authorities should publicly acknowledge that the general election cannot be held on December 24 as originally scheduled, Suleiman al-Harari, the head of the Libyan parliament's internal affairs committee, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The Libyan authorities should publicly acknowledge that the general election cannot be held on December 24 as originally scheduled, Suleiman al-Harari, the head of the Libyan parliament's internal affairs committee, said on Wednesday.

On December 8, the Libyan High Council of State, whose decisions are binding for the government and parliament under some circumstances, proposed postponing the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections to February 2022.

"The head of the House of Representatives Internal Affairs Committee, Suleiman al-Harari, called on the Libyan authorities, primarily the House of Representatives, to fulfill their responsibilities and inform the Libyan people about the impossibility of holding the elections scheduled for December 24 in a direct and decisive manner," a statement on the parliament website read.

In the beginning of February, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, under the auspices of the United Nations, elected a transitional executive authority mandated with the country's governance until the general election on December 24.

Of 98 candidates who applied to run in the presidential election, 24 were rejected. The list of approved candidates includes parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh, interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeiba, and son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.