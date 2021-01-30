Senior Libyan, Russian Officials Mull Reviving Bilateral Trade Deals at Talks in Moscow

Libya's deputy prime minister Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik on Friday that he had talked to Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov about plans to bring back bilateral deals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Libya's deputy prime minister Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik on Friday that he had talked to Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov about plans to bring back bilateral deals.

The ministers met in Moscow on Thursday. Maiteeq, who is the deputy chair of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"There has been a meeting yesterday with his excellency the minister of industry and trade, during which we spoke at length on the subject of reviving the former trade agreements, including a number of infrastructural agreements," Maiteeq said.

The ministers discussed a 2.2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) deal on the construction of a rail link between the cities of Sirte and Benghazi that was agreed by the ousted Libyan government back in 2008.

Other halted projects that might be revived include the construction of several gas pipelines for Libya's public electricity company and a project to build a high-voltage line spanning 420 kilometers (261 miles).

The ministers also brought up "an agreement in the domain of healthcare for the drafting of a mechanism to build a hospital with Russian medical expertise" in Libya, Maiteeq said.