UrduPoint.com

Senior Lithuanian Diplomat Calls Refugees On Border With Belarus Economic Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Senior Lithuanian Diplomat Calls Refugees on Border With Belarus Economic Migrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Lithuanian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mantas Adomenas said in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station on Wednesday that refugees stranded on the Belarusian border were economic migrants, not political refugees.

Some 2,000 refugees have been stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland since Monday. Minsk said that these are refugees from the middle east and Africa. As part of measures to prevent refugees from crossing over, the Polish authorities have deployed security forces to the border, adding to tensions.

"These people are economic migrants, we understand their motives ... They are coming from a region in Iraq that is both the most stable and the most economically prosperous, but they admit that they are simply looking for a better life in the EU, in Germany or in other Western European countries, so they are not refugees from the war zone," Adomenas said.

Brussels has repeatedly accused Minsk of using refugees for political purposes, as Belarusian authorities are believed to be providing undocumented migrants with visas on arrival and transporting them to EU borders to get back at the European Union for sanctions against Belarusian officials. Minsk has rejected the allegations, saying it can no longer suppress migration to neighboring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Iraq European Union Germany Minsk Poland Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

'Rizwan gifted me a copy of English version of Hol ..

'Rizwan gifted me a copy of English version of Holy Quran': former Aussie opener ..

33 seconds ago
 UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition t ..

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition to sustainable food and agricul ..

30 minutes ago
 Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 sat ..

Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 satellites

46 minutes ago
 German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNT ..

German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine for People ..

46 minutes ago
 Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

46 minutes ago
 various games matches decided on second day

Various games matches decided on second day

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.