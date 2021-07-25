(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The negotiations held by the delegation of the Libyan National Army (LNA) during its recent visit to Russia were fruitful, Lieutenant General Kheiri al-Tamimi, the delegation's head, said on Sunday.

The military delegation lead by the head of LNA commander Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar's office paid a visit to the Russian capital earlier this week.

"The negotiations in Moscow were constructive," al-Tamimi said, as quoted by the LNA Moral Guidance Department on its Facebook.

The Russian side expressed during the talks its support for stabilizing the situation in the North African nation, as well as pointed to the need to withdraw all foreign troops, disarm factions and hold general elections per schedule, on December 24, the department added.

The situation in Libya, which has been mired in a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011, seems to be settling down with the election of a transitional executive branch during the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in early February. The interim authority has replaced two rival administrations until the general elections.