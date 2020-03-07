UrduPoint.com
Senior Member Of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Killed In Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:32 PM

A senior member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Farhad Dabirian, has been killed in Syria, the Iranian Fars news agency said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A senior member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Farhad Dabirian, has been killed in Syria, the Iranian Fars news agency said on Saturday.

The media outlet did not provide further details on the death of Dabirian, previously a IRGC commander in the central Syrian city of Palmyra, but described him as a "defender of Sayida Zainab shrine," a Shiite holy site near Damascus.

Iranian troops deployed abroad are usually designated as the defenders of a particular shrine. In Syria, according to Tehran's official position, there are only Iranian advisers who provide counseling support to the Syrian forces in the fight against terrorism.

