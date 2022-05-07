UrduPoint.com

Senior Military Officers From France, UK, US May Stay In Mariupol Azovstal - DPR Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Senior Military Officers From France, UK, US May Stay in Mariupol Azovstal - DPR Official

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) High-ranking military officers from France, the UK and the US may stay in Mariupol's Azovstal plant blocked by allied forces of Russia and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, an adviser to the DPR's head told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In any case, I can confirm the presence of senior military officers of foreign states, mainly European states, there (at Azovstal plant). This is claimed by Azov fighters themselves, those who were capture, those who surrendered, laid down their arms, and civilians who came out of there," Gagin said.

Answering the question about the countries of origin of these military personnel, he said that "presumably, there are the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

"

"This is implicitly indicated by the attempts to unlock the Azov fighters at Azovstal and the attempts by foreign states to reach an agreement, particularly often phone calls, pleas by (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron among others," Gagin added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called off the storming of Azovstal plant as unreasonable and ordered that the plant zone be blocked. In a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, who urged opening humanitarian corridors from Mariupol late April, Putin noted that the storming of Azovstal was set aside, while everyone who laid down arms was ensured safety.

