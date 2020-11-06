UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Moscow Official Says Strict Abidance By Coronavirus Rules To Avert Tougher Measures

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:43 PM

Senior Moscow Official Says Strict Abidance by Coronavirus Rules to Avert Tougher Measures

Residents of Moscow are encouraged to stay at home to avoid the return of tough measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus, the head of the city's services department said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Residents of Moscow are encouraged to stay at home to avoid the return of tough measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus, the head of the city's services department said Friday.

"The epidemiological situation in Moscow is getting worse and the case count is rising ...

Workers who have been told to telecommute should work from home and avoid using either public or private transport to get around if not absolutely necessary," Yevgeny Danchikov said.

He told reporters that "we can only avoid tougher measures, such as seen abroad, and beat the coronavirus infection if we stick to all measures and restrictions that are in place."

Moscow remains the epicenter of Russia's virus outbreak. It reported 6,253 new cases on Friday morning, a third of the country's daily tally. So far, Russia has confirmed over 1.7 million cases and 16,955 deaths.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as f ..

49 seconds ago

AC Zakaullah visits BHU to review facilities in Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Govt striving hard to facilitate masses: Minister

2 minutes ago

Avifavir Drug to Be Free of Charge in Russia for C ..

3 minutes ago

APRA welcomes nomination of Athar Chawla for FPCCI ..

6 minutes ago

Modi's aggressive policies posing serious threat t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.