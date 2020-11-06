Senior Moscow Official Says Strict Abidance by Coronavirus Rules to Avert Tougher Measures

Residents of Moscow are encouraged to stay at home to avoid the return of tough measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus, the head of the city's services department said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Residents of Moscow are encouraged to stay at home to avoid the return of tough measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus, the head of the city's services department said Friday.

"The epidemiological situation in Moscow is getting worse and the case count is rising ...

Workers who have been told to telecommute should work from home and avoid using either public or private transport to get around if not absolutely necessary," Yevgeny Danchikov said.

He told reporters that "we can only avoid tougher measures, such as seen abroad, and beat the coronavirus infection if we stick to all measures and restrictions that are in place."

Moscow remains the epicenter of Russia's virus outbreak. It reported 6,253 new cases on Friday morning, a third of the country's daily tally. So far, Russia has confirmed over 1.7 million cases and 16,955 deaths.