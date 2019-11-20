UrduPoint.com
Senior N. Korea Official Arrives In Moscow For Strategic Cooperation

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has arrived in Moscow to discuss strategic cooperation with Russia on regional and international affairs, local media reported Wednesday

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has arrived in Moscow to discuss strategic cooperation with Russia on regional and international affairs, local media reported Wednesday.

Choe's trip appears to be aimed at strengthening Pyongyang's diplomatic hand through close cooperation with Russia in its denuclearization negotiations with the United States, which have been stalled for months. She is considered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's key nuclear strategist.

"Mrs. Choe Son-hui has arrived at the invitation of Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov. It is a format of strategic dialogue," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov was quoted as saying by Russia's TASS news agency.

"We will discuss the entire spectrum of international issues, regional problems, bilateral relations," he added. "It is a kind of a view from the strategic perspective on international relations, the regional agenda, a kind of coordination," he added.

Detailed schedules for Choe's trip to Moscow are not known, but she is expected to meet Russian foreign ministry officials Wednesday.

Her trip comes as Pyongyang has been ramping up its demand for Washington to drop its hostile policy against its regime and come up with an acceptable proposal before a resumption of denuclearization talks between the two countries.

Denuclearization talks have been stalled since the breakdown of the second summit between North Korean leader Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in February over differences in how to compensate for Pyongyang's denuclearization steps.

The two countries held working-level talks last month for the first time since the summit but produced little progress.

On Sunday, South Korea and the U.S. announced they were postponing combined military exercises to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the North in an "act of goodwill" aimed at bolstering diplomacy over North Korea. Hours later, Trump tweeted a message to Kim urging him to "act quickly" and "get the deal done." Despite such reconciliatory gestures, North Korea has ramped up its demand for Washington to make a courageous decision before the end of this year, a deadline earlier set by its leader Kim.

Observers see Choe's visit to Russia this week as intended to strengthen Pyongyang's ties with Moscow and put pressure on Washington to come to the negotiation table with a changed attitude.

