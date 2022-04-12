UrduPoint.com

Senior NATO Official Says S. Korea Continues To Refuse Lethal Weapon Aid To Ukraine

Published April 12, 2022

Senior NATO Official Says S. Korea Continues to Refuse Lethal Weapon Aid to Ukraine

NATO Military Committee Chair Rob Bauer said on Tuesday that South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Won In-choul reiterated to him that Seoul will not supply Ukraine with lethal weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) NATO Military Committee Chair Rob Bauer said on Tuesday that South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Won In-choul reiterated to him that Seoul will not supply Ukraine with lethal weapons.

Bauer arrived in South Korea for a four-day visit on Saturday.

"I know that South Korea is doing a lot already in terms of normally thought aid, and humanitarian aid and financial help. I think that is extremely important for Ukraine, and I hope that will continue also with, of course, the incoming government," Bauer told reporters at the Polish embassy in Seoul, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

In terms of military aid, however, Bauer said that both Suh and Won told him at separate meetings that Seoul remains reluctant to send Ukraine lethal weapons, as cited in the report.

If South Korea decides after all to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, it should also provide training to the Ukrainian military "to ensure that the weapon system can be used," Bauer said.

On Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on South Korea to send Ukraine weapons, even though the South Korean defense minister told his Ukrainian counterpart in a phone call last Friday that Seoul will not be able due to its own security needs amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

