Senior NATO Official Warns About Rise in Disinformation Campaigns Amid Pandemic

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The chairman of the NATO military committee warned on Thursday that "potential adversaries" were increasingly looking to exploit the coronavirus crisis to undermine member states, including by spreading fake news.

"We have seen an increase in disinformation aimed at sowing division in the alliance and in Europe as well as undermining out democracies," Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach said.

Speaking to the press after a teleconference of 30 allied chiefs of defense, the head of NATO's highest military authority said the alliance would make every effort to protect its armed forces and maintain operational readiness.