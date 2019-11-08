A senior North Korean diplomat in charge of North America warned on Friday that US political choices would define the future of the Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A senior North Korean diplomat in charge of North America warned on Friday that US political choices would define the future of the Korean Peninsula.

"The future developments on the Korean Peninsula would totally depend on the choice of United States," Jo Chol Su said at a non-proliferation conference in Moscow.

The head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's North American Affairs Department said the United States needed to take "practical steps" to roll back its anti-North Korea policy.

He cautioned Washington that if it instead resorted to tricks "that will prove to be the biggest mistake."

US and North Korean leaders were reportedly headed for a new denuclearization summit in December, but Pyongyang has been irked by Washington's refusal to scrap aerial drills with the South later this year.