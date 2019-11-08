UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior North Korean Diplomat Says US Actions To Shape Peninsula's Future

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:35 PM

Senior North Korean Diplomat Says US Actions to Shape Peninsula's Future

A senior North Korean diplomat in charge of North America warned on Friday that US political choices would define the future of the Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A senior North Korean diplomat in charge of North America warned on Friday that US political choices would define the future of the Korean Peninsula.

"The future developments on the Korean Peninsula would totally depend on the choice of United States," Jo Chol Su said at a non-proliferation conference in Moscow.

The head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's North American Affairs Department said the United States needed to take "practical steps" to roll back its anti-North Korea policy.

He cautioned Washington that if it instead resorted to tricks "that will prove to be the biggest mistake."

US and North Korean leaders were reportedly headed for a new denuclearization summit in December, but Pyongyang has been irked by Washington's refusal to scrap aerial drills with the South later this year.

Related Topics

Moscow Washington Pyongyang United States December

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

36 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

51 minutes ago

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau arranges childre ..

33 seconds ago

Michael Bloomberg 'will fail' if he joins W.House ..

34 seconds ago

Trump Says Not Concerned About Impeachment Testimo ..

36 seconds ago

UN First Committee Rejects Russia's Proposal to Tr ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.