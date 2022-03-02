Senior official, mayor among 5 dead in Cameroon blast

A senior state official and a mayor were among five people killed by a road mine in a restive anglophone region of Cameroon on Wednesday, local sources said

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A senior state official and a mayor were among five people killed by a road mine in a restive anglophone region of Cameroon on Wednesday, local sources said.

"The convoy... was targeted in an attack by separatists who placed explosives" on the highway between Ekondo-Titi and Bekora, a senior police officer said.

A local official said the deputy prefect -- the second highest local representative of the state -- and the mayor of Ekondo-Titi were among the dead.