Senior Official, Mayor Among 5 Dead In Cameroon Blast
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 08:36 PM
Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A senior state official and a mayor were among five people killed by a road mine in a restive anglophone region of Cameroon on Wednesday, local sources said.
"The convoy... was targeted in an attack by separatists who placed explosives" on the highway between Ekondo-Titi and Bekora, a senior police officer said.
A local official said the deputy prefect -- the second highest local representative of the state -- and the mayor of Ekondo-Titi were among the dead.