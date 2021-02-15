UrduPoint.com
Senior Official Of Libya's GNA Denies Reports Of Sarraj Leaving Tripoli For Good

Senior Official of Libya's GNA Denies Reports of Sarraj Leaving Tripoli for Good

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Media rumors that the head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, will not return to the capital of Tripoli are false, Sarraj's media adviser Hassan al-Houni told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, Al Arabiya reported that Sarraj left Libya for an unknown destination and an indefinite period, entrusting his duties to his deputy chair, Ahmed Maiteeq. Shortly after, some news outlets further alleged, citing sources, that the GNA chairman would not come back to Tripoli, and powers would soon be transferred to the new presidential council and the government.

"The news is absolutely false, and the chairman is coming back to Tripoli," al-Houni said.

Since the overthrow and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been split between two rival governments. The administrations known as the GNA and the Libyan National Army have been in control of the country's west and east, respectively.

Earlier in February, the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum elected a transitional executive authority that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. Sarraj was set to head the Presidency Council until the transfer of powers to its new members after they receive the endorsement of the parliament in a vote on March 21.

